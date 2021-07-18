ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CTO Lawrence Joseph Ellison Sells 2,800,000 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CTO Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $217,224,000.00.

Shares of ARCB traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. 542,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $226,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.