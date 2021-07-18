Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of ARHVF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

