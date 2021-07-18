Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

ASC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. 253,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,899. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

