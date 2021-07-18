Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $41,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Argo Group International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $52.31 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $58.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

