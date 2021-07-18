Argus Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $975.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lifted by Argus from $950.00 to $975.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $922.54.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $875.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.47. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,240. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.