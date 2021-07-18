Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 39% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $201,640.29 and approximately $219.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 87.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,717.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.62 or 0.06190931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.01405841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.00381535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00134251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.46 or 0.00644631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00393706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00304648 BTC.

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

