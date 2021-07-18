Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $342.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Insiders sold 102,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,887,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $363.45 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

