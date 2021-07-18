Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 3%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 2,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 773,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

