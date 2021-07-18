Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 28,283 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

