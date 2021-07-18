Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VPG stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.30 million, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. Also, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

