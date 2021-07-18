Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,505 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.52% of EZCORP worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EZCORP by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $330.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.