Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.04

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.04 and last traded at C$11.96, with a volume of 106833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.91.

A number of research firms have commented on AX.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

