Arweave (AR) Price Tops $8.59

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.59 or 0.00027210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $286.92 million and $12.20 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00031224 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

