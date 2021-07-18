Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up approximately 1.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $2,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,575,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.17. 171,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

