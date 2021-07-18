Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Director Chih T. Cheung Purchases 50,000 Shares

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Director Chih T. Cheung purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $1,812,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

