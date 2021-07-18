AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

