ATC Coin Trading Down 52.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $259,736.10 and approximately $8.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

