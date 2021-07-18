Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 8,960 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $157,248.00.

ATOM opened at $17.58 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atomera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atomera by 4.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atomera by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the first quarter worth $33,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

