Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
