Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93. Atreca has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $287.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

