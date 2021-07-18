Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

