AutoNation (AN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

