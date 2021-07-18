AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $224.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

AVB stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

