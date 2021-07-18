Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $855.86 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

