AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

