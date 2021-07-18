Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $4.24 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

