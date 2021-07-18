AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91. AZZ has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. AZZ’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.