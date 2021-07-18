BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BABB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

Get BAB alerts:

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.