Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.41. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

