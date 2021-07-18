Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.00 by UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.39 ($3.99).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.