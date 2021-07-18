Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 481,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,726,939 shares.The stock last traded at $3.57 and had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

