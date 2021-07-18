Bank of America Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $281.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $287.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $175.49 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

