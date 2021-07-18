Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $3,854,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,332 shares of company stock worth $3,060,312. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.50.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

