Bank of Montreal Can Has $101,000 Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,234,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Chad M. Robins sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,328,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

