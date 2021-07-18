Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $4,827,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.