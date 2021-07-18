Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Weyco Group worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyco Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEYS opened at $21.83 on Friday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

