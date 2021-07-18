Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITQRU. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,980,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,372,000.

ITQRU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

