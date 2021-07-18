Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,663 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in APi Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in APi Group by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 695,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,546,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.75. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.