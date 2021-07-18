Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,969 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

