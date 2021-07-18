Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 267 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 24.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 107,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Flex by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 31.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $152.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.70. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.58 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

