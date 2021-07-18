Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 59,582 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

