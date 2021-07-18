Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,891 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after buying an additional 139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after buying an additional 136,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

HRTX opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

