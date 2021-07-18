Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 170.82 ($2.23). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 165.88 ($2.17), with a volume of 35,100,247 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BARC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222 ($2.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.46.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

