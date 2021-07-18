Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Globant by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 424,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $218.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.61. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

