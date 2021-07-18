Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Liquidity Services worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $465,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock worth $9,307,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.60 million, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

