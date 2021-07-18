Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 146.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

