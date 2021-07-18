Barclays PLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 164.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,231 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UUUU opened at $4.64 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

