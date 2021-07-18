Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

