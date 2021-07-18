Barclays PLC Purchases 3,404 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Talos Energy worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TALO. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $967.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 400,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $6,421,637.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,978,561 shares of company stock worth $69,859,380. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

