Barclays PLC Purchases 9,952 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

