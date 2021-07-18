Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 122,253 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 311,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $24,399,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 37.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,170,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 317,543 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.